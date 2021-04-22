Drone Space receives certification for commercial drone operations

Drone Space, the unmanned Aircraft Academy, has received the Remote Operator’s Certificate (ROC) from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) for commercial drone operations.

The Remote Operator Certification will enable Drone Space, one of the authorized Unmanned Aircraft Systems Training Organisations in the country adequately realize the promise of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) technology to deliver innumerable economic and societal benefits.

Remote Operators Certificate authorises an operator to carry out specified drones’ operations.

In a press statement to newsrooms, Drone Space Chief Executive Officer Tony Mwangi said over the last five years, there has been significant demand for potential drone pilots and legal operations.

Mwangi said “This landmark certification is a critical step in the use of drones to provide solutions to everyday challenges,” and added that to conduct a commercial operation and operate legally, pilots are required to hold a valid Remote Pilot Licence.

Both the drone and pilot will need to operate under the ROC which is issued by the KCAA who regulates drone operations to ensure a high level of air safety and competence.

“Flying a drone is legal in Kenya, however, commercial drone operations require a pilot to obtain a Remote Operators Certificate from the Authority,” Mwangi noted.

An applicant, who requires to be issued with the ROC license, is expected to demonstrate that it has its principal place of business and is registered in Kenya, has an adequate organization with properly qualified staff, UAS operator’s manual, safety and quality as well as supervision of flight operations, training programme, ground handling and maintenance arrangements, and obtained Ministry of Defence security clearance for matters related to defense.

Drone Space which was founded in 2018, provides a range of services which include helping individuals establish a commercial drone operation by providing companies with access to accredited operators.

It is also licensed by KCAA to offer training to individuals interested in gaining Remote Pilot License allowing safe and secure utilization of Unmanned Aircraft Systems.