Drop impeachment motion against Ngilu, Kitui Majority Leader told

An MCA from Kitui has urged Majority Leader Peter Kilonzo to withdraw the impeachment motion against Governor Charity Ngilu.

Kisasi MCA Kasee Musya said the bid to remove Ngilu from office is jinxed having suffered several drawbacks and may end up in humiliation.

“The impeachment has failed twice, once because of a court order by Ngilu and the second time because of lack of quorum. Honourable Kilonzo should swallow his pride and withdraw the motion to avoid further humiliation,” Musya said.

He claimed the plot to oust the Governor is driven by malice rather than objectivity and will not be successful.

“This is pure witch-hunt, I strongly advise my Majority Leader to shelve the motion and join hands with the Governor to necessitate smooth service delivery for the electorate,” He added.

The Ward Rep further dismissed as falsehoods by MCA Kilonzo that they went into hiding to deny the Assembly quorum required dispensing with house business.

Kilonzo on Tuesday announced that the impeachment debate, which was slated for Wednesday, had been halted indefinitely following ‘unexplained disappearance” of several members.

“We have decided to put the debate on hold until we are certain of the safety and well-being of our colleagues whom we can neither trace nor reach via phone,” said Kilonzo.

He, however, maintained that the impeachment bid was still on and that Ngilu should rest assured that the MCAs will revisit her case once we establish that other MCAs are safe and sound.

The Governor is being accused of gross violation of the Constitution and the County Governments Act by failing to Honour Summons by the Senate, failing to comply with the two-third gender rule in appointments, violation of the constitutional right to health of the people of Kitui, conflict of interest and abuse of office in the purchase of a stationary stone crusher plant, irregular and unlawful hiring of the County Secretary and failure to dismiss Phillip Mutinda Mumo, the impeached CEC for Trade, Co-operatives & Investments.

Ngilu is also accused of gross violation of the Income Tax Act by failing to remit statutory deductions to KRA, violation of the Public Finance Management Act on the management of the county wage bill, failure to constitute a County Public Service Board, gross violation of the Public Finance Management Act, undermining the authority of the County Assembly and reasonable grounds that the Governor has committed crimes under Sections. 96, 391 and 393 of the Penal Code Cap 63 laws of Kenya.