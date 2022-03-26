Drop policies denying youth employment opportunities, Muturi to Gov’t

Democratic Party presidential aspirant Justin Muturi has called on the government to drop stringent policies that deny youth employment chances.

Muturi said it is a colonial relic to ask fresh graduates for work experience before they can be hired, terming it a human rights issue against young people.

“It is not practical,” Muturi said, “To expect a young person fresh from university to have work experience, such archaic policies must be abolished to enable our youth to prosper.”

Good education is the foundation for a better future. But the sector has faced numerous challenges. It's very unfortunate that there are some parts in this country where learners sit on stones and learn under trees due to classroom shortage. #JustinTime pic.twitter.com/LHvPU1xdYm — Speaker. J.B. Muturi (@SpeakerJBMuturi) March 26, 2022

Muturi, who is the Speaker of the National Assembly made the remarks while addressing over 2,000 grassroots politicians allied to the Democratic Party at Chaka, Nyeri County.

He said he had also been a victim of the experience policy as some of his challengers had asked whether he had experience to vie for the presidency.

“Where could I have got the experience from, has any of those vying for too seat ever been president,” Muturi posed amid laughter.

He said if he won the Presidential seat his priority would be to reduce high taxation so as to enable the youth and the business community to thrive in self employment.

“Our taxes are so punitive, we must change our policies to give incentives to do business,” he said.

On the Democratic Party, Muturi said he would position it as the strongest political representative if the Mt Kenya region.

He said it was strategic for every region to have a strong party that would speak for local interests at the national table.

He promised to go all the way to the ballot but said DP was still open to talks with like-minded coalitions interested in working together