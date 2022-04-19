The drought situation in the country continues to worsen in sixteen of the 23 Arid and Semi-Arid Lands ASAL counties due to the poor performance of the 2021 March to May short rains, the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) has said.

Three consecutive failed rainy seasons have led to loss of crops, and a high rate of livestock deaths have had a devastating effect on the livelihoods of communities, driving displacement of families forced to move in search of water and pasture.

Seven counties namely Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Samburu, Isiolo, Baringo and Turkana are in Alarm drought phase while nine counties including Garissa, Kilifi, Kitui, Kwale, Laikipia, Lamu, Meru (North), Nyeri (Kieni) and West Pokot are in Alert drought phase.

The government has already warned that 3.1 million people in Kenya are currently in dire need of humanitarian assistance with the number likely to increase to over 3.5 million people if not urgent and robust measures are put in place.