Drought and education | 80% of students in Arid and Semi Arid areas affected

80 percent of learners in Arid and Semi arid areas have been hit hard with the ongoing drought facing many pupils to dropping due to hunger. The situation is worrying as classrooms in the arid north remaining deserted as biting hungers tear through the region that has not experienced rains for years now. Many school going children have joined the parents migrating or in search of water with stakeholders in the education sector worried that many will miss out for the national exams to begin at the end of the month.

  

