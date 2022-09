About 1,000 learners in Kajiado county are believed to have dropped out of school as a result of drought in the County, this coming at a time the education sector is working to normalize the school calendar . The most affected area according to Peter Bita the education director is Kajiado south sub county with 400 pupils forced to interrupt their learning due to the ravaging drought in the county.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...