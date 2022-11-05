Drought: DP Gachagua appeals for Ksh16B emergency relief support

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sent out an appeal to the public, private and international partners and humanitarian agencies to support the government in raising more than Ksh 16 billion for emergency food relief response.

Speaking during the launch of a distribution of food and animal feeds targeting more than 300,000 residents of Kajiado County at Ilbissil Market, the Deputy President said the government requires Ksh 2 billion weekly to ensure no Kenyan dies of famine. He said the government has Ksh4.9 billion for food over the next two weeks only.

“We appeal to the banks, private sector, international humanitarian organisations, and Kenyans of good will to assist us. It is wrong for fellow Kenyans to die of hunger when you have the means of saving them,” the Deputy President said.

Earlier today at Ilbisil Primary School for the ongoing National Food drive in response to the drought situation in the Country. I was accompanied by Kajiado County Governor @joelenku, Government officials and Development partners. pic.twitter.com/w6zEyutfuI — Rigathi Gachagua (@rigathi) November 5, 2022

In a similar event while flagging off hay and an assortment of animal feeds for wildlife in Manyatta, Amboseli, the Deputy President announced that the government has set aside Ksh 100 million to feed wild animals.

An additional Ksh 200 million will also be allocated soon for the same function. The money will be managed by the Kenya Wildlife Service.

Similar food distribution missions across 12 counties most affected by drought were carried out by the President (Turkana, Samburu), Cabinet Secretaries and First Lady Rachel Ruto and the DP’s spouse Dorcas Gachagua.

…in Kahawa Soweto (Kasarani Constituency) and Starehe where we donated foodstuffs and distributed other necessities. pic.twitter.com/zo19wvHUpJ — Mama Rachel Ruto, EGH (@MamaRachelRuto) November 5, 2022

Mr Gachagua thanked international humanitarian agencies and partners for their support so far. The UNDP country representative Anthony Ngororano, France Ambassador Mr Arnaud Suquet, Ireland Ambassador Fionnuala Quinanm were in attendance.

He also thanked the representatives of WFP, FAO, UN Office of Humanitarian Affairs, UNICEF, among others.

The DP challenged county governments to set aside funds to complement the national government in responding to the food emergency. He assured Kenyans that the government will do all it takes so that no Kenyan dies of famine.

In addition, the Deputy President challenged the private sector and international development partners to support the government in sustainable solutions to climate change and improving food security going forward.

“We must come up with pragmatic solutions and roadmaps on food security in future. We must shift from rainfed agriculture to irrigation,” Mr Gachagua said.

During the launch, more than 45 metric tonnes of food was distributed with at least 3,000 households receiving rice and beans besides 100kgs of range cubes of livestock feed.

He directed that the food be distributed prioritising women with children, people living with disabilities, women, men and the youth.

While some was distributed at Ilbissil in coordination with the Kenya Red Cross team and the county government, the food would also benefit other families at the sub-counties, wards and villages to ensure most vulnerable groups such as the elderly, expectant and breastfeeding mothers and the sick also benefit.

At least 600,000 residents of Kajiado County are food insecure while over 300,000 need emergency support.

On the other hand, more than 290,000 cattle and about 1 million goats and sheep require emergency relief food in this region, which is one of the 23 counties in the arid and semi-arid areas.

The government in partnership with national and international stakeholders will continue distributing food and animal feeds to save lives and livelihoods.

