Drought: Government distributes livestock feed pellets in Mandera County

The National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) has distributed 5600 bags of livestock feed pellets to help reduce the devastating effects of the prolonged dry spell being felt in Mandera County.

The food pellets rich in vital mineral additives will last approximately two weeks due to the high number of animals estimated to be over 300,000. The animals in question include cattle, sheep, donkeys, goats and camels.

Speaking after flagging off the consignment for all nine sub-counties in the county, NDMA Mandera County Director Hussein Alio confirmed that all feeds distributed have been should be able to each and every pastoralist in the county.

He however disclosed that due to the prevailing drought situation in the country, some livestock has grown to be weak due to inadequate pasture. “This, in turn, has led to the loss of income of the communities because the livestock is now cheaper, and are also unable to produce adequate milk to sustain them.”

Alio further noted that the drought situation has trickled down to the pastoralists, ultimately leading to the inability to buy food, increasing the poverty situation in the county as well as leading to severe malnutrition.

The government in addition has been giving out assistance through cash transfer programs to affected households.

Overseeing the relief livestock feed supplement distribution was Mandera County Commissioner Onesmus Kytha who assured pastoralists that the distribution will be done fairly and the most affected areas will be given priority,

Kyatha said the government will continue unveiling more interventions to Kenyans affected by the drought situation in the country.

He urged locals not to sell the feeds and instead give them to their emaciated livestock because the nutritious feeds will boost their livestock’s body mass and in turn income.

More than 1200 livestock so far have been lost to the drought in the county.

Minimal rainfall has been recorded in most parts of the counties.