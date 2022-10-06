Drought: Government to map out areas in dire need

The Government has called for a review of areas perennially affected by drought cycles in the country.

Stakeholders have also emphasised an urgent mapping strategy to combat the raging drought which has hit even regions outside Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALS).

This was discussed during a bilateral meeting between development partners and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at his Harambee Annex office.

Gachagua called for urgent measures to be focused within sub-counties and wards levels across the country.

“Let us map the areas with urgent needs from sub-counties and ward levels within different counties,” he said.

He hailed the development partners for their continued support noting that counties never known to experience drought were currently affected.

The Deputy President called on the line ministries and development partners to come up with right statistics and figures to ensure only those vulnerable benefits.

“The situation in the country is worrying, we need proper frameworks and structures to ensure Kenyans do not die out of hunger,” said Mr Gachagua.

Currently, over 4.3 million Kenyans are faced with starvation, a figure that United Nations(UN)representative Ms Gemma Connell said will soon hit 5 million.

He will tomorrow Friday chair another meeting with Governors to come up with urgent solutions.

Gachagua termed cash transfer as the best to reach out to needy Kenyans compared to relief food distribution which is costly in terms of logistics.

Foreign affairs PS Macharia Kamau said long-term measures were needed to curb the menace spreading to counties known as the country food baskets.

He said the current hunger situation was affecting sections within counties like what is being witnessed in Nyeri, Murang’a, Nakuru, Meru and Mbeere

“Let us go by sub-counties within counties so that we have a clear picture,” he said

National Drought Management Authority CEO Hared Adan said they have established a harmonised way of identifying needy Kenyans and also developed mechanisms with other stakeholders to address the situation.

Dr Stephen Jackson, the UN Resident Coordinator said long-term solutions should be top of Kenya and African countries in decades to come.

He also called for improved practices in Agriculture and livestock development.

