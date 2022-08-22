Drought situation in Kenya worsens in 20 ASAL counties

The drought situation in Kenya continues to worsen in twenty 20 of the 23 the Arid and Semi-Arid Land (ASAL) counties as acute malnutrition has been noted with 884,464 cases of children aged 6-59 months and 115,725 cases of pregnant or lactating women in need of treatment.

According to an August National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) report, the drought is attributed to the poor performance of the 2021 long rains coupled with the previous three failed consecutive seasons.

The number of people in need of assistance is projected to increase to 4.35 million by October 2022 if the short rains season performs below average.

Seven (7) counties namely; Isiolo, Mandera, Samburu, Turkana, Wajir, Laikipia, and Marsabit are in Alarm drought phase while Thirteen (13) counties including Embu, Garissa, Kajiado, Kitui, Makueni, Meru, Narok, Nyeri, Tharaka Nithi, Taita Taveta, Tana River, Kwale and Kilifi are in Alert drought phase.

The remaining three (3) counties including Baringo, West Pokot, and Lamu are in Normal drought phase.

However, the August 2022 weather outlook indicates the Pastoral North West counties; especially western strip of Turkana County is expected to receive near average rainfall with a slight tendency to above average rainfall.

Most of Agro-Pastoral counties are also expected to experience sunny and dry weather conditions with the exemption of Narok and Baringo counties which are expected to receive near-average rainfall.

In addition, West Pokot County is expected to also receive near average rainfall with a slight tendency to above average rainfall respectively with some parts of central ASAL counties of Laikipia, Embu, Meru, Nyeri, Tharaka Nithi expected to experience periodically chilly and overcast conditions with light rainfall.

Several parts of the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (95 percent) will be typically dry and sunny. This areas include; Mandera, Wajir, Isiolo, Garissa and Tana River and some parts of coastal counties with the exemption of the coastal strip of Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River and Lamu counties.

The decline in livestock prices, increase in cereal prices and the general increase in prices of most consumer goods continues to undermine the purchasing power of households, exacerbating food insecurity in ASAL counties.