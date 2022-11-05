Drought situation is worrying, says President Ruto

President William Ruto has called on more development partners to step in and help Kenya to fight the effects of drought and boost food security.

Dr Ruto who described the current drought situation as ‘particularly worrying’, called for concerted efforts in addressing it.

“We have not witnessed a drought situation like this in our country for the last 40 years. We ask for more support from our development partners and other non-state actors in containing the situation,” said Dr Ruto.

The President made the remarks at Nakaale and Baragoi grounds in Turkana and Samburu Counties on Saturday when he launched the nationwide distribution of food to the most affected communities as part of efforts to alleviate hunger.

