Drought situation: Last ten years characterized by three severe droughts

Kenya has endured three severe droughts in the past decade: 2010-2011, 2016-2017, and 2020-2022.

The 2020-2022 drought has been the most severe and the longest, the worst in 40 years. In addition, there has been inadequate or no rain at all in the past four years.

Consequently, 4.3 million need food assistance. Of these, 3.1 million people are in the crisis phase and 1.2 million are in the emergency stage.

The drought and other effects of climate change have made agricultural production impossible in many parts of the country, leading to severe food shortages.

In the last long rain season, 30 million bags of maize were harvested yet the national requirement is 40 million bags.

Pastoral communities have also been hard hit with livestock deaths reaching a 2.5 million high.

The situation is so dire that nearly one million children and 1.2 million expectant and lactating mothers are acutely malnourished.

As a result, many children have not been attending school regularly and 800,000 are at risk of dropping out.

