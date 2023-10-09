Drug barons, alcohol cartels fighting back but we will succeed, Pastor Dorcas says

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has emphasized her support for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s fight against drugs and substance abuse as well as alcoholism in the Mt. Kenya regions.

Pastor Dorcas revealed that some cartels who have been making profits from selling illicit alcohol to kill young men in the region have been fighting back. She however says together with DP Gachagua they will not relent in their quest to rescue the boy child.

“I know the work we are doing, the drug barons and those who sell alcohol are fighting back, but you will not succeed against us, because the work we are doing is the work of God and it will be done. We are going to save the boy child and save our country and that is why we are here. We are going to fight what must be fought,” she said.

She said that the DP is a good leader who means well for this country. Speaking at PCEA Kabiruini during the retirement service of Rev. Peter Mwikumi Pastor Dorcas said she supports the Deputy President in prayers.

“He (DP Gachagua) is a good leader, and he is going to lead, because we are on our knees. They said he will not get there; he is there by the grace of God. And by the power of God, he will remain there and we are going to pray for him. That is a message coming from his wife,” she said,

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga said the region is solidly behind the DP, a sentiment that was echoed by Senator Wahome Wamatinga and Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi.

“As a people we are behind the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and there is no two ways about that. As a region we want to say in a very specific way, that we are solidly behind President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. We can see a joint ticket and we are behind that,” Governor Kahiga said.

Rev. Mwikumi has been serving as a PCEA priest for 40 Years.