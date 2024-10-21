Drug trafficker arrested in Kilifi as police seize heroin worth Ksh14.5M

Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit in Malindi, working alongside a multi-agency team from Sabaki Bridge, have arrested a notorious drug trafficker in Kilifi County and seized heroin worth approximately Ksh14.5 million.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect, Salim Peter Katana, was apprehended in Ngerenya following a tip-off about his involvement in narcotics trafficking.

Acting swiftly on the intelligence, officers raided Katana’s hideout, conducting a thorough search that led to the discovery of 38 packages of heroin weighing 3.635 kilograms.

The drugs were hidden in one of his bedrooms. Along with the heroin, authorities also recovered Ksh13,000, suspected to be proceeds from his illegal trade.

Katana is currently in custody at Malindi Police Station, awaiting court proceedings.

The DCI has reaffirmed its commitment to dismantling drug networks and ensuring that narcotics are eradicated from Kenyan communities.

This latest operation marks a significant victory in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the coastal region.