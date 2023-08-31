Drug trafficking: Businesswoman ‘Mathe wa Ngara’ denied bail

Businesswoman Nancy Kigunzu, famously known as ‘Mathe wa Ngara’, has been denied bail in a case in which she is charged with drug trafficking.

The court ruled that granting her bond was not in the best interests of justice.

Kigunzu, who collapsed during the bail hearing on Monday, had told the court that her medical condition requires constant monitoring and medication and that she is afraid that if she is denied bail, her condition will worsen.

Her co-accused, Teresia Wanjiru, was however granted Ksh50,000 cash bail.

She will be required to provide contact information for two people, one of whom is a blood relative, and to appear before the JKIA law courts within seven days to file a social report.