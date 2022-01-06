The heavy rainfall that was experienced in the country in November to December last year has began reducing in intensity.

In a statement, the Kenya Meteorological Department says that, most parts of the country will experience dry weather conditions beginning mid this month.

The Weatherman notes that highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria basin the Central and southern Rift valley, the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the South-eastern lowlands and the Coastal strip are likely to experience occasional rainfall during the first half of this month.

The statement signed by the Director of Meteorological Services, Stella Aura is urging farmers in the grain basket regions of the country to take advantage of the dry weather conditions to dry their maize harvest in order to prevent contamination.

However, she is warning of a potential reduction in pasture and fodder for both wildlife and livestock in the North-western and North-eastern sectors of the country, which could lead to human to wildlife conflicts as well as conflicts among various groups due to shortage of water and pasture.