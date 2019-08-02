DStv customers to enjoy all FA Community Shield matches this year as all the matches will be screened live on all DStv packages as well as GOtv Max and Plus packages.

This will ensure that more football lovers across the continent will be part of the football action that will air on SS3/SS10 on DStv and SS Select 2 for GOtv viewers with Manchester City and Liverpool raising the curtain on the 2019/20 English top-flight season when they meet in the FA Community Shield on Sunday 4 August 2019, kick-off at 16:00 CAT.

“True to our promise to enrich the lives of our customers we felt it important to kick off this new football season with a wider broadcast of the anticipated clash and make it inclusive for all our valued customers” says Eric Odipo, Managing Director, MultiChoice Kenya.

The Community Shield sees the revival of the rivalry between Liverpool and Man City.

The Citizens dominated domestically by winning a treble of Premier League, League Cup and FA Cup while the Reds picked up the biggest prize of all by claiming the UEFA Champions League.

The two clubs have set incredible standards and will head into the start of the new Premier League campaign the following weekend as the clear favorites for the title.