The two-hour special is set to air on American cable Network CBS

Direct broadcast satellite service DSTV is set to air the highly anticipated Oprah interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

This will be the couple’s first in-depth interview since they decided to step down as senior members of the Royal household.

DSTV announced the news on their Twitter handle with the time and channel for the broadcast. “We’ve got BIG NEWS for you. Catch the two-hour interview special with Oprah and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Be part of this iconic moment on the 8th March @ 19:30 on M-Net Ch 101.”

DSTV will air the interview tomorrow from 7.30 PM while the live interview will take place tomorrow at 3/4 AM East African Time. Can you watch the live interview from Kenya? The answer is no, not legally anyway. You’d have to get really creative with a VPN, join YouTube TV and then log in to the CBS app to be able to watch the interview live.

The good news is that people are bound to share many clips of the interview on social media.

