DT Dobie put more new vehicles on the road in 2020 than in 2019.

DT Dobie, the home of Volkswagen and Mercedes, increased their volume sales by 9.4% across their product range of cars, pick-ups, SUVs and prime mover trucks. These left the Company’s showrooms in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru and Kisumu beating the total of 2019 which was a great achievement during these difficulties times.

The most dramatic rise in sales by DT Dobie was achieved in the 3.5 to 9 tonne light truck segment with the sale of 142 Hyundai units compared with 73 in 2019. In December the Company introduced the EX9 model to add to the five and seven tonne versions which have been locally assembled at the KVM plant in Thika for over eight years.

The main users of Hyundai trucks are bakeries and distributors of fast moving consumer goods, but they are also popular with manufacturing companies and transporters. A significant number have covered more than 500,000 kilometres with only routine maintenance and minor repairs.

2020 was also good for Volkswagen cars, SUVs and passenger and cargo vans which increased from 212 to 238. The biggest selling Volkswagen is the compact Polo Vivo which in 2016 became the first ever locally assembled German car in Kenya followed by the Caddy Kombi.

The Tiguan five and seven seater versions have enhanced DT Dobie’s growing range of locally assembled vehicles produced by the KVM facility in Thika. These have been well received by Kenyans because of competitive pricing and a reputation for reliability.

In the prestige saloon and SUV market segment Mercedes-Benz continues to be the clear leader with more units snapped up by discerning customers than all the other rival luxury brands put together.

