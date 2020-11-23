Whatever make of car you have, you can now get it re-sprayed at DT Dobie.

Obviously, when a re-spray is needed for your car, which ia your treasured possession, you want an excellent result to achieve a top class finish. The DT Dobie’s Body Shop has been known to give this kind of results, but exclusively to for Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen owners.

In response to requests from car owners of many other makes and models, the company has opened the Body Shop to all vehicle owners who insist on high standards of paintwork.

Christine Maina, the Manager of the facility said, “All of us working here are very happy about the decision. We are looking forward to helping owners of every make in Kenya to carry out complete re-sprays.”

How exactly is a re-spray job at DT Dobie achieved? They begin by assessing the current condition of the vehicle and marking all the problem areas like dents, bad paint, rust, etc. Next, they dismantle all trims which include bumpers, door handles, window trims and rear view mirrors. Then comes panel beating, removing all poor quality paint and rust proofing followed by preparing the vehicle for painting using quality primer. After preparation is complete the car is placed in a spray booth where paint mixing is done as per the manufacturer’s colour code. Two coats of paint and two applications of clear coat give a gloss finish. The vehicle is then baked for 45 minutes after which comes polishing and assembly. This is carried out with extreme caution ensuring all clips and screws are fitted. The final step is in the valet bay where the vehicle goes through complimentary valet cleaning.

DT Dobie body shop prides itself in using high quality materials on all vehicles. In addition DT Dobie offers computerized body and chassis jigging with specifications for all vehicle models.

