Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) has partnered with Homa Bay County as the county government holds a conference later this month in its efforts to attract investors.

DTB is the Silver Sponsor of the Homa Bay International Investment Conference, which is set to take place from 27-29 February in Homa Bay town.

The support, valued at Kshs.3 million, has been extended to galvanise efforts towards fostering sustainable economic growth in the region by encouraging long-term financial strategies and linking investors with opportunities in Kenya.

With a focus on creating opportunities for Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs), the forum seeks to attract investments that will contribute to the county’s economic development and prosperity.

Speaking at a ceremony at DTB Centre, Nairobi, attended by Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, DTB Group CEO and Managing Director Nasim Devji said: “With its location, its vibrant people, and the visionary leadership provided by the county government leadership, Homa Bay is poised for take-off and that is why we have supported the investment conference. We believe it will help open up opportunities for the county, by attracting investors to harness its diverse opportunities.”

Ms Devji said the county’s efforts align with DTB’s aspirations to fund income generation and employment opportunities by supporting business.

“We are especially excited about the county’s financial literacy programmes for its SMEs as well as the sustainability efforts in its blue economy, to ensure responsible fishing practices that protects its ecosystem. This aligns with DTB’s responsible banking and sustainability efforts,” said Ms Devji.

On her part Homa Bay County Governor Gladys Wanga said: “This conference aims to showcase the opportunities in Homa Bay county, attract investors and create the jobs for the youth in this county. We are happy to have like-minded partners like DTB on board to enhance our efforts.”

Themed “Unlocking the Bay of Endless Potential,” the second Homa Bay Investment Conference (HOBIIC) seeks to: Showcase bankable investment opportunities, provide a platform for interaction and sharing of investment ideas that will lead to strategic partnerships and the signing of MoUS.

Similarly to unveil investment opportunities available in diverse sectors within the county and open up the county for wealth creation in a sustainable environment.

As well as to increase business linkages and collaborations through highly interactive plenary discussions, breakout sessions, and site visits.

The support for Homa Bay County is in line with the DTB’s strategic expansion roadmap which entails bringing its services and products closer to customers. To demonstrate its commitment and the strategic importance of the region, DTB opened a branch in Oyugis town last year, and plans to open a branch in Homa Bay town later this year.

The branch expansion will play a key role in driving financial inclusion and economic empowerment of the people of Homa bay.