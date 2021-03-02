DTB recruits university students for job shadowing programme

Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) has launched a Job Shadowing programme aimed at providing students an opportunity to learn about the working world by exposing them to the Bank for a specified period.

The programme is open to both continuing and graduate students with intakes four times a year.

The first lot of students joined the Bank on Monday morning at a brief ceremony presided over by DTB Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Nasim Devji.

Speaking at the event, Ms Devji outlined the thinking behind the Job Shadowing Programme: “We aim, with the Job Shadowing Programme, to give the students who are still in university as well as graduates to see for themselves how the world of work operates. This is to encourage the youth to engage themselves in potential career avenues, and help harness the talent of youth in this country”.

Ms Devji said the Bank aims to enable students make informed decisions about their career of choice and enable graduates who have completed their studies to get a chance to experience the real working world firsthand.

DTB Head of Human Resources, Lillian Ngala, said the Bank seeks to play a critical role in ensuring graduates have the right skills for the workplace.

“At DTB we’re committed to enriching lives and give these students a chance to experience the work place. We want to bridge the gap between the theory students are given in school and bringing in the practical experience of the world of work. This is the first cohort of this year, with three more to follow each quarter,” said Ms Ngala.

The first cohort of students has been recruited in partnership with accredited universities such as the University of Nairobi, Mount Kenya University, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Strathmore Business school and Management University Africa.

The students will go through a two-week program and all students will be entitled for stipend.

The students began with a comprehensive one-day orientation at DTB’s head office on Mombasa Road and were thereafter placed in various branches and departments of the Bank, where they will gain work exposure for a period of two weeks.

DTB will cascade the Job Shadowing programme to all parts of the country from the second cohort moving forward.