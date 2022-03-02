Dua Lipa sued for hit song “Levitating”

A reggae band based in Florida called Artikal filed the lawsuit.

A Florida based Reggae band called Artikal has filed a lawsuit against billboard hitmaker Dua Lipa for copyright infringement. In a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, the band claim Dua copied their 2017 song “Live Your Life.” The claim was filed in Los Angeles federal court according to Billboard.

The lawsuit also named Warner Records, as well as others who helped create “Levitating.” The lawsuit against Lipa claims that she had “access” to the band’s song “Live Your Life” – meaning she heard the song, thus giving her the ability to copy it. But the case does not explain exactly why the band believes the pop star heard their song.

“Levitating,” was released in 2020 for Lipa’s second studio album Future Nostalgia. The song peaked at number 2 on the Hot 100 and was the longest-running top 10 song by a female artist on the chart.

Artikal Sound System is a reggae band based out of South Florida, founded in 2012 as a duo before later adding additional musicians and vocalist Logan Rex. The band released “Live Your Life” on its 2017 EP Smoke and Mirrors.