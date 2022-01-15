Duale calls on Parliament to expedite Petroleum products and taxes Bill

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale has called on the Parliament to expedite Petroleum products and taxes bill 2021 which is aimed at reducing VAT on petroleum products, easing the cost of living.

The former National Assembly Majority leader said that bills that touch on the common citizens should be given priority over those regarding the political class.

Duale regretted that Parliament has been involved on bills that touch on politicians and forgot about bills that are going to improve the lives of citizens.

“It is very unfortunate that the leaders of Majority and Minority are calling the house in recess every now and then on matters that only affect and help the political class. We have been called three times to deal with the political parties’ amendment bill 2021 just to help political parties form coalitions,” Duale said

“It very unfortunate that, that bill that will touch on the lives of every Kenyan, the bill sponsored by the Finance committee led by Gladys Wanga is not being given priority,” he added

Speaking at Garissa Saturday, Duale said that he will be writing to the speaker of the National Assembly on Monday to recall the house for a special sitting to pass the bill and have it signed by the president as soon as possible.

“I will write to the Speaker on Monday to either to recall the house and deal with that bill so that Kenyans can get fuel which is cheaper and reduce the cost of living or have the bill be the first thing that the house must consider and complete when the house resumes,” he said

The Bill is aimed at reviewing taxes and levies on petroleum with a view of making the products cheaper. While the global prices have been on the rise in recent months, bringing the price of fuel down will require reduction of taxes and levies applicable to petroleum products.

The bill also proposes to restructure the Petroleum Development Fund in order to specify under what circumstances the fund can be used by establishing the Petroleum Development Fund Advisory Board.

The Finance Committee proposed a reduction in the levy, which is charged at Sh5.4 on petrol and Sh2.9 for diesel, after revoking the Petroleum Development Levy Order, 2020, and amending the Petroleum Development Fund Act, 1991.

Lawmakers also proposed that VAT be cut from eight per cent to four per cent.

VAT on fuel was introduced by the VAT Act of 2013, but its adoption was deferred by three years until 2016. Another two-year extension was given through the 2016 Finance Act. The 2018 Finance Act pegged VAT on fuel at 8 per cent.

MPs also propose slashing the VAT rate on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or cooking gas from the current 16 per cent to eight per cent.