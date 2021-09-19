Duale dismisses Raila Odinga’s 2022 Presidential bid

Former National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale has dismissed ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga’s 2022 Presidential bid saying that he doesn’t have the interest of Northeastern region at heart.

The Garissa Town MP said Raila’s time in politics is up and he should retire honorably having failed in his previous attempts.

Duale said for many years resources have been controlled from the center and those who have been in power have used their positions to develop their regions at the expense of others.

He said the spirit of devolution was to bring equity and equality in distribution of resources in the Country.

Duale said the people of Northern Kenya have a political pact with Deputy President William Ruto and aren’t looking to join other coalitions.

He said the pastoralist community and the people of Northern Kenya must be in the next Government for their concerns to be addressed.