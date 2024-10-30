Environment CS stated that MojaEV's entry into Kenya's growing e-mobility market with its Skyworth and NETA vehicle brands represents a significant step towards reducing emissions and enhancing air quality in urban areas.

Duale flags off first 100 fully electric vehicles from MojaEV

Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale today launched the first 100 fully electric vehicles from auto dealer MojaEv at the company’s offices in Nairobi.

He stated that MojaEV’s entry into Kenya’s growing e-mobility market with its Skyworth and NETA vehicle brands represents a significant step towards reducing emissions and enhancing air quality in urban areas.



The transport sector currently accounts for 10% of Kenya’s national greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, with projections suggesting this could rise to 17% by 2030.

Thus, the increased adoption of electric vehicles will significantly lower emissions from the transport sector, aiding Kenya in meeting its national emission reduction targets.

The transition to e-mobility is a key element of Kenya’s Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy (LT-LEDS), the updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), and the third National Climate Change Action Plan (NCAP III), all of which were launched last year by H.E. President Dr. William Ruto at the inaugural Africa Climate Summit.



At the launch event, the Cabinet Secretary was accompanied by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Hon. Gladys Boss Shollei and Industry PS Dr. Juma Mukhwana.