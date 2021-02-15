Duale: Give us two constituencies and we’ll pass BBI

Garissa Township lawmaker Aden Duale now says the residents of North Eastern region will not vote in favour of the constitutional amendments bill 2020 if its is subjected to a referendum in its current form.

He says, as it stands the bare minimum for the residents to support the document was if the region is awarded to extra constituencies. In argues that Ijara and Wajir South constituencies can each be split into two to create the additional units of representation.

“If you want us to listen to this BBI then give us the two extra constituency seats. It very sad how we are being hoodwinked into supporting the amendments when our interests have clearly not been met,” said Duale.

According to the former Majority Leader of the National Assembly, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his fellow handshake partner Raila Odinga allegedly shortchanged northern Kenya residents by failing to accommodate this proposal.

He questioned how the three counties of Mandera, Wajir and Garissa in northeastern were only awarded one constituency, given the landmass with Mandera getting an extra constituency but ijara and Wajir south were not lucky.

“Honestly the two Uhuru and Raila formed the committee led by our very own Senator Yussuf Haji who despite his age went round the country. but at last this is what they did to him-not even rewarding him with a constituency. that is sad,” said Duale.

Some of the notable politicians from the region have taken a back seat in popularizing the document after being denied the two seats.

Garissa governor Ali korane is on record saying that even though they feel dissatisfied, they will nonetheless support the document as they continue pushing for the splitting of Ijara.