Duale warns headteachers against banning hijabs

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale has cautioned headteachers in his constituency against banning Muslim schoolgirls from wearing Hijabs.

Duale who is the Garissa Township MP said the ban was violating the constitutional rights of the school going girls.

Speaking in Garissa town Monday, Duale said as leaders from the region, they will not allow that to happen as it amounts to religious discrimination.

He said all religious faiths and their beliefs including what they wear have been recognized by the constitution.

Ruling on a technicality in January this year, the Supreme Court overturned a Court of Appeal ruling that allowed Muslim students to wear hijabs in public and church-run schools.

Immediately after the ruling, Muslim leaders led by Supkem urged Muslims to ignore the Supreme Court ruling on hijab saying that the constitution provides for freedom of worship.

They accused the Supreme Court of ignoring the right to freedom of worship provided by the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the Teachers Service Commission has warned both Private and Public Schools against employing teachers not registered by TSC.

Speaking at Kangaru Boys School during the launch of the Competence Based Curriculum – CBC Dialogue, TSC Eastern Regional Director Daniel Cherutoi said it was an offense to employ unregistered teachers.

He said although the shortage of teachers was a major challenge facing implementation of the new curriculum in the region, schools should be mindful about the quality of the teachers they employ.

Cherutoi said it was the responsibility of the government to employ more teachers through TSC, revealing a plan to employ more teachers this year.

On his part, Principal Secretary in charge of Vocational and Technical Training Kevit Desai called on stakeholders to support the CBC roll out, saying it would address skills gap and the mismatch between vocational training and the industrial needs.