Duale: I will serve Kenyans in accordance with the Constitution

Aden Duale, the Cabinet Secretary nominee for Defence has said that he will serve Kenyans equally and in accordance to the law.

Speaking when he appeared before National Assembly Committee on Appointment on Monday, the Garissa Township Member of Parliament also said that he will ensure that the Kenya Defences Forces is up to task to protect the nation from external aggression.

“The core mandate of KDF is to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Kenya. KDF will at all times protect our nation from any external aggression,” he said.

“We have to protect the human rights of our people. We have to protect the people from terrorist attacks. Never again will the people of Kenya be butchered like rats. The duty of these men and women is to protect life and property,” he added, after the panel revisited the Garissa University attack in 2015.

On the recent outburst by Ugandan General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Mr Duale stated that his comments should be treated with the contempt they deserve.

He noted that the Defence Forces had no role to react or respond to General Muhoozi’s tweets about invading Kenya.

“Our country does not react to tweets but to official government positions, KDF had no role to respond to that. We should not bother, his tweets should be treated with the contempt it deserves,” said the Garissa MP.

On the use of KDF in civil duties, Mr Duale said it was wrong to bring defence Generals to run civilian entities like the Nairobi Metropolitan Service and the Kenya Meat Commission.

Corruption in KDF recruitment

With the Defence Forces named tainted by corrupt officials who have conned members of the public out of hundreds of thousands of shillings during recruitment, the CS nominee promised to tackle the vice seriously.

“He says there are already cases in court over the same,” said Duale.

Financial Worth

The Defence nominee Aden Duale also revealed that he is worth Ksh851 million.

“My financial net worth is Ksh851 million including the assets that I own; goats, sheep, camels,” Duale told National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, the chair of the committee.

He additionally disclosed that he makes Ksh 10 million annually from his rental property.

If approved by Parliament, a long-serving legislator will take over from Eugene Wamalwa as the CS for Defence.