Duale now urges ceasefire between Uhuru & Ruto

Former Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale is now calling for a truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto. Duale says the duo must reconcile their political differences for the sake of the country.

Speaking while on a tour of his constituency, Duale said that sharp differences between the two leaders is slowly affecting the running of government, especially effective delivery of service to citizens.

The Garissa Township lawmaker says the two have been friends and there is no reason why they cannot close ranks.

“I want to plead with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto to sit down as gentlemen and sort out your differences once and for all for the sake of Kenya and the future of our great country. Above all, you are friends,” Duale said.

Duale, who was dethroned from majority leader position amid questions to his loyalty to the head of state, says when the two leaders decided to collapse their parties (URP and TNA) to form Jubilee in 2013, both were facing criminal charges in The Hague.

And he want Uhuru and Ruto to cast their minds back to this past and endeavor to work together again.

“By the grace of God we overcome the case and more than 8 million Kenyans voted for us enabling us to form government,” Duale noted.

“What I have seen is that we in Jubilee have failed to thank God for all these. We have become stubborn and brought instability in the country.” He added.

Duale says it is ‘very unfortunate and sad’ that the differences between the two leaders are causing a lot of division within the ruling party for the past two years.

On Friday, President Uhuru Kenyatta appeared to dare his deputy to quit his position in government ‘if he is dissatisfied with it’.

The president made the remarks in Uthuru, while commissioning a healthcare centre.

Uhuru wondered why some people in his administration criticized the government yet they are still serving in it.

“You can’t say on the one hand that the government is bad, and on the other that ‘We work as a government. Which government? How many governments do you know in Kenya? Isn’t it one?” A visibly displeased President Kenyatta said