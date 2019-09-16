Duale proposes a parliamentary system of government

Written By: Nancy Okware
National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale has openly declared that he will support the constitutional review that will propose a parliamentary system of governance.

The Garissa Township Member of Parliament saying a parliamentary system of government will cure the dominance of bigger tribes in the country.

National assembly majority leader Aden Duale wants the constitution review to adopt a parliamentary system where the president will be elected by parliament.

Duale says will support ODM leader Raila Odinga calls for a constitutional review only if it will push the country into a parliamentary system of government.

Duale argued that the system will ease political tension that usually comes with presidential elections.

Meanwhile, a section of women leaders led by Nominated Senator Dr Getrude Musuruve called on fellow women to support each other in order to develop the country.

The Women allied to Embrace Kenya peace movement were preaching peace at the Friends church along Ngong road calling on politicians to respect the handshake between the president and ODM leader for the nation to prosper.

