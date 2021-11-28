Duale says Investment in sports is key

Garissa Township member of parliament Aden Duale has called upon sports stakeholders to prioritise their investment into sporting activities in the country in a bid to help in nurturing of local untapped potential.

The ranking lawmaker of the 12th Parliament was speaking while distributing sports kits including uniforms, balls, constructions of goalposts and nets to over 300 youths from 25 football clubs in Bulla Sheikh, Qadim and Kamor of Garissa town.

“In order to nature talent among our youths, investment in football and other sports is of paramount importance. Sports engagement among the young will help the community fight the spread of drugs abuse, radicalization and extremism” he noted.

With a good number of lives being transformed through sporting activities in countries with proper training structures, Kenya has once again come under the spotlight for its paltry investment in sport.

Kenya continues to do little to gain from this unexplored fortune (under development of sports) – even as studies show that our athletes are some of the most celebrated sports personalities on the global stage.

In July this year, Duale in collaboration with Football Kenya Federation Garissa county branch officials initiated a program aimed at improving the standards of football in the region.

During a meeting with the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), Garissa Branch officials and the club Chairman. Our discussion revolved around promoting football in Garissa Town and the County in General.

Garissa, a Kenyan town less known for football produced this year’s winner of the annual East Africa Ligi Ndogo Cup after Berlin FC were crowned U19 champions in a Safaricom sponsored tourney aimed at nurturing talent.

The tourney that was held in Kisamis, Kajiado County attracted only 46 teams from Kenya as Tanzania and Uganda were not able to register any teams due to the pandemic.

Kenya remains a home of outstanding sports personalities, among them the Shujaa rugby Sevens team, the Wanyama brothers’ footballing firsts in Europe, Kenyan-born Tour-de-France great Chris Froome, and the Dunford scions swimming heroics.

The infrequent success provides a generous proof that Kenya has the requisite talent to build its sports economy.