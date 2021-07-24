Duale to sponsor the Garissa County league

Garissa Township Member of Parliament Aden Duale has initiated a program aimed at improving the standards of football in the larger Garissa county.

Duale who held a meeting with the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), Garissa Branch officials resolved to promote the sport in the region.

I promised to sponsor the Garissa County league by paying the referees payments for the entire year which has 544 matches. Am also sponsoring the training of coaches and referees. pic.twitter.com/OMUtO7xtqW — Hon. Aden Duale, EGH, MP (@HonAdenDuale) July 24, 2021

“During a meeting with the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), Garissa Branch officials and the club Chairman. Our discussion revolved around promoting football in Garissa Town and the County in General” he said

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Executive committee member for North Eastern Ahmedqadar ‘Kador’ Dabar appreciated the gesture from the lawmaker and promised to work together in order to revive football in the area that has long been marginalised.

“As the federation and the club officials we are grateful for the opportunity from as this is the first time a league has been sponsored since 2016.We hope other people would emulate on him and join the initiative” remarked Kador.

The legislator further reiterated his commitment to helping the youth who are passionate about the game.

Last week,he hosted officials from Garissa County Football Association where they discussed various football issues among them the ongoing Duale Cup Tournament.

In 2019 the former majority leader opened a Sports Centre in Garissa Town that was meant to benefit the youth from the region.

He said during the exercise that Sansiro Sports Centre which can host both local and international games, will provide the youth from the region with a place where they can nurture their talents.

There has been efforts in Garissa county to build a modern stadium to help shore up sports development in the county and neighbouring regions,with county officials promising stadiums will be built in all the six sub-counties and a bigger modern stadium in Garissa Township.