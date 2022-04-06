Duale wants PAC, PIC investigate misuse of BBI funds

Legislators are divided on the move by Garissa Township MP Adan Duale to have the House Public Accounts and as well Investment Committees investigate alleged misuse of funds in the recent flopped constitutional amendment proposal through the building bridges initiative.

During the afternoon sitting MPs traded barbs as different camps sought to have their argument carry the day.

In the proposal, Duale also wants the Auditor General to audit the accounts of BBI steering committee, the BBI secretariat and principal secretaries for possible misuse of public funds.

Following the alternations on the floor, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi requested for more time to consult before deciding which committee will handle it.