Duale’s elder brother Dubow Bare dies in grisly accident

Garissa Township Member of Parliament and former Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale and his family are mourning the death of his brother Dubow Bare after a tragic road accident.

Bare passed away in a grisly road accident that occurred along Garissa – Nairobi Highway on Sunday morning.

Mzee Bare, 62 years of age, until his demise was a businessman in Garissa after he retired from the army.

The accident comes barely two months after Duale laid his mother, Hawa Kosar Shurie, to rest.

The legislator’s mother succumbed while receiving treatment in Nairobi. She was 90-years-old at the time

Details of what caused the accident are still scanty as Kenyans poured their condolences to Duale and the family.

Duale taking to social media praised his brother who took part in his upbringing, “he was loving, a bond of our family and an elder in the community. He was the Chairman of Masjid ibnu Qayim.”

“Bare will be laid to rest Sunday after Asr prayers and his janazah prayers will at Masjid ibnu Qaayim,” said Duale.

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raj'iun (We surely belong to Allah and to Him we shall return). Following the death my elder brother Haji Dubow Bare Duale in a grisly road accident. He was a 62 yrs old. pic.twitter.com/hbdpV1xCn6 — Hon. Aden Duale, EGH, MP (@HonAdenDuale) October 18, 2020

Messages of condolence

We wish to express our sincere condolences to the family of Garissa Township MP .@HonAdenDuale following the sudden passing on of his elder brother, Mzee Dubow Barre Duale, earlier this morning in a road carnage. May the Almighty God comfort them during this difficult time. — JUBILEE PARTY® (@JubileePartyK) October 18, 2020

My sympathies and prayers go to my brother and Garissa Township MP,@HonAdenDuale & his entire family, following the loss of their elder brother, Mzee Dubow Barre Duale, in a road accident this morning. I pray for peace and fortitude during this time of grief. — Speaker. J.B. Muturi (@SpeakerJBMuturi) October 18, 2020

INAA LILLAH WAINAA ILLAHI RAJICUN. My heart felt condolences to @HonAdenDuale, MP Garissa Township and former Majority Leader of the National Assembly, for the painfull loss of his elder brother Mzee Dubow Barre Duale in a grisly road accident this morning near Bangal . — H.E Amb. Mohamed Abdi, EGH (@GovernorWajir) October 18, 2020

Inaa Lilahi wainaa Ilahi Rajiun I am greatly saddened to learn the passing on of Dubow Barre Duale, elder brother to Garrisa Township MP @HonAdenDuale, who died in a horrific road accident along Garrisa – Nairobi highway. — Hon. (Dr.) Adan Keynan, CBS (@HonAdanKeynan) October 18, 2020