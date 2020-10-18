Duale’s elder brother Dubow Bare dies in grisly accident

2

Duale’s elder brother Dubow Bare dies in grisly accident

Garissa Township Member of Parliament and former Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale and his family are mourning the death of his brother Dubow Bare after a tragic road accident.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Bare passed away in a grisly road accident that occurred along Garissa – Nairobi Highway on Sunday morning.

Mzee Bare, 62 years of age, until his demise was a businessman in Garissa after he retired from the army.

The accident comes barely two months after Duale laid his mother, Hawa Kosar Shurie, to rest.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The legislator’s mother succumbed while receiving treatment in Nairobi. She was 90-years-old at the time

Details of what caused the accident are still scanty as Kenyans poured their condolences to Duale and the family.

Also Read  DP Ruto calls off Murang'a County visit slated for Friday

Duale taking to social media praised his brother who took part in his upbringing, “he was loving, a bond of our family and an elder in the community. He was the Chairman of Masjid ibnu Qayim.”

“Bare will be laid to rest Sunday after Asr prayers and his janazah prayers will at Masjid ibnu Qaayim,” said Duale.

Messages of condolence

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR