Dualling of Ngong Road phase 3 roundabout section on course

The dualling of Ngong Road phase 3 from Dagoretti Corner Junction to Karen roundabout section is on course with a progress of 83 percent with its completion due in the next four months.

In a statement, Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) Chief Corporate Communications Officer John Cheboi says the project is part of the larger dualling of Ngong Road which started from Kenya National Library.

Phase 3 of the 8km project is financed by the National Treasury at a cost of kshs. 2.3billion has changed the hitherto traffic gridlock along Ngong Road now exposing the remaining section from Karen roundabout to Ngong town as the most needy.

Cheboi says the remaining four months the contractor is expected to complete installation of footbridges, drainages, finalize remaining layers of tarmac, complete the drainages, walkways and install road furniture and marking.

He noted that the project has experienced unforeseen delays due to relocation of services and cash flow challenges on part of the contractor.

Meanwhile, works have commenced on the section from Kenya National Library joining Haile Selassie being part of a major project to ease the gridlock on this section of the road.

It includes upgrading of Community area roads, Valley Road, section of Kenyatta Avenue from All Saints Cathedral, State House Road and Nyerere Road.

It will have overpasses and a viaduct from Integrity Centre to Serena Hotel and will cost The National Treasury ksh. 2.9 billion.