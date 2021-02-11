Dualling of Ngong Road phase 3 roundabout section on course

Written By: Claire Wanja

Earlier on today PS-Transport Prof. Paul Maringa, PS-Sports Amb. Peter Kaberia, PS-Labour Eng. Peter Tum, PS Gender Hon. Safina Kwekwe and KURA Director-URD Eng. Oginga and other officials inspected Ngong Road Phase III to assess the progress.

The dualling of Ngong Road phase 3 from Dagoretti Corner Junction to Karen roundabout section is on course with a progress of 83 percent with its completion due in the next four months.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

In a statement, Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) Chief Corporate Communications Officer John Cheboi says the project is part of the larger dualling of Ngong Road which started from Kenya National Library.

Also Read  Sololo MCA arrested for allegedly supplying arms to bandits

Phase 3 of the 8km project is financed by the National Treasury at a cost of kshs. 2.3billion has changed the hitherto traffic gridlock along Ngong Road now exposing the remaining section from Karen roundabout to Ngong town as the most needy.

Cheboi says the remaining four months the contractor is expected to complete installation of footbridges, drainages, finalize remaining layers of tarmac, complete the drainages, walkways and install road furniture and marking.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

He noted that the project has experienced unforeseen delays due to relocation of services and cash flow challenges on part of the contractor.

Also Read  Bungoma poultry farmers benefit from Ksh 284M grant

Meanwhile, works have commenced on the section from Kenya National Library joining Haile Selassie being part of a major project to ease the gridlock on this section of the road.

Also Read  Government to enact laws to protect children from online bullies

It includes upgrading of Community area roads, Valley Road, section of Kenyatta Avenue from All Saints Cathedral, State House Road and Nyerere Road.

It will have overpasses and a viaduct from Integrity Centre to Serena Hotel and will cost The National Treasury ksh. 2.9 billion.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR