Reggea and dub pioneer Rainford Hugh Perry OD famously known as Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry has passed on.

The legendary Jamaican singer and music producer died at the age of 85.

He died in hospital in Lucea, north-west Jamaica, local media reported.

Perry is known for his pioneering experiments in dub, which revolutionised not only reggae, but also hip hop, dance and other genres.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness paid tribute to an “unforgettable” Perry on Twitter, praising his “sterling contribution” to music.

Perry was born in rural Jamaica in 1936 and moved to the capital Kingston in the early 1960s.

In a 1984 interview with NME magazine, he said: “My father worked on the road, my mother in the fields. We were very poor. I went to school. I learned nothing at all. Everything I have learned has come from nature.”

He started his music career in the 1950s as an assistant at a reggae music label, before moving up to becoming a recording artist with the same label.

Over the next seven decades Perry went on to work with a number of fellow music legends, including Bob Marley and the Beastie Boys.

He also won a Grammy in 2002, was nominated four other times – in 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2014 – and received a Jamaican national honour, the Order of Distinction.

In a 2010 interview with Rolling Stone, Keith Richards described Perry as “the Salvador Dali of music”.

“He’s a mystery. The world is his instrument. You just have to listen,” Richards said. “More than a producer, he knows how to inspire the artist’s soul.”

Mike D, from the Beastie Boys, paid tribute to Perry on Instagram with photos of the time they spent working together.

“We send the most love and respect we can to Lee Perry who passed today, to his family and loved ones and the many he influenced with his pioneering spirit and work,” Mike D wrote.

“We are truly grateful to have been inspired by, worked with and collaborated with this true legend. Let us all listen to his deep catalogue in tribute.”