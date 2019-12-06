Dubai 7’s: Sevens team Shujaa loses 17-12 to South Africa

Written By: Buckley Fetha
24

Dubai 7’s: Sevens team Shujaa loses 17-12 to South Africa
The Kenya national rugby team began their 2019-2020 HSBC Sevens World Series season on a losing note after going down 17-12 to South Africa Thursday night at ‘The Sevens’ stadium in Dubai.

Kenya conceded an early unconverted try to Ryan Oosthuizen but went ahead two minutes later thanks to Alvin Otieno’s converted try before Vincent Onyala put Kenya ahead 12-5 at halftime.

South Africa came back fighting in the second half and levelled the score through Rosko Specman.

Seabelo Senatla won the game for South Africa with a third try, two minutes from time. Kenya will play England in the second match Friday before ending the group stage with a tie against Spain.

The second leg of the season will be held in Cape Town next weekend.

Muraya Kamunde

