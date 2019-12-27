The Dubai festival will run from 26th December 2019 to 1st February 2020

The 25th edition of DSF is set to be greater than ever, packed with experiences, concerts, brand activations, daily fireworks, raffles, new DSF markets to shop at and many more unforgettable moments for visitors.

The festival, which is an annual event is open to all people from across the world. This year Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) marked the countdown to the landmark 25th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), with a three-city media roadshow across Africa. A diverse calendar of DSF events was unveiled in Nairobi, Kenya as well as in other African cities over the weekend of 20, 21 and 23 December.

The calendar offered a glimpse into one of the world’s largest retail events, as well as the emirate’s ever-growing portfolio of experiences for leisure travellers.

The 38-day festival is set to feature show-stopping performances, immersive experiences, innovative brand activations and family-friendly celebrations from Thursday, 26 December 2019 and run until Saturday, 1 February 2020. Shoppers and deal-hunters can find offers of up to 75 per cent off across close to 4,000 outlets of more than 1,000 participating brands and have the opportunity to engage and collaborate with tailor-made brand activations from global fashion, beauty, homeware and lifestyle retailers.

Commenting on the events, Salim Ali Mohamed Dahman, Head of Campaigns – Africa at Dubai Tourism, said “Dubai continues to rank among the most popular destinations for audiences from across Africa, particularly as we observe retail emerging as a key component of their travel experiences, buoyed by flagship events such as Dubai Shopping Festival. To further foster growth from across the African continent, we will continue to leverage our multi-layered marketing strategy to deliver specialised communications programming and bespoke experiences that can bolster the country’s world-class shopping credentials.”

