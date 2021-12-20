Dubai suspends all inbound, transit flights from Kenya for 48 hours

ByMuraya Kamunde
Tags

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has temporarily suspended all air transport services with inbound and transit passenger movements from Kenya for 48 hours.

The suspension of flights starts Monday from 10:30 am.

In a statement, DCAA said that customers will not be accepted for travel on Emirates flights in Nairobi during that period.

The decision is not applicable to the following; inbound/outbound freighter operation, inbound ferry flights and outbound passenger operation.

Outbound passenger operations from Dubai to Nairobi remain unaffected,” read the statement.

“Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking. Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans,” said DCAA.

  

Latest posts

Blow to Havi as court reinstates LSK CEO and Council Members

Margaret Kalekye

IG Mutyambai assures Kenyans of heightened security during festivities

Christine Muchira

Kenyans in diaspora urged to invest in various sectors

Beth Nyaga

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More