Dubai suspends all inbound, transit flights from Kenya for 48 hours

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has temporarily suspended all air transport services with inbound and transit passenger movements from Kenya for 48 hours.

The suspension of flights starts Monday from 10:30 am.

In a statement, DCAA said that customers will not be accepted for travel on Emirates flights in Nairobi during that period.

The decision is not applicable to the following; inbound/outbound freighter operation, inbound ferry flights and outbound passenger operation.

“Outbound passenger operations from Dubai to Nairobi remain unaffected,” read the statement.

“Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking. Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans,” said DCAA.