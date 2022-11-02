Dubai to host over 10,000 football fans in International FIFA Fan Festivals during the 2022 World cup

Dubai is set to host one of the flagships International FIFA Fan Festivals which will give over 10,000 football fans a real world cup experience.

Fans will feel the true ambiance of the games and cheer along with people from around the world with every goal.

Visitors to the BudX FIFA Fan Festival will be treated to live entertainment with state-of-the-art immersive technology and breath-taking skyline views, brought to you by AB InBev and its flagship brand Budweiser. Confirmed official event partner is adidas alongside the venue partner Dubai Harbor.

Produced by BRAG, this vibrant entertainment space has been designed to capture the imagination of the public, transforming Dubai Harbor into an extraordinary luxury football and entertainment experience from the 20th of November until the 18th of December.

To add to the thrill of the games, several local and international live acts and DJs will take to the stage both between matches and after the final game of the day, with plenty of games and activities on hand as well, including some exclusive Adidas entertainment, this is set to be the best place to catch the FIFA World Cup moments.

In a bid to ease travel during the world cup; the UAE Government is offering a new multiple-entry visa exclusively for Hayya card holders (those with entry permit into Qatar and stadium access) for a period of 90 days which costs just AED 100.

In addition to over 20 public viewing places and major fan zones, footie takeovers, al-fresco events, music,sports festivals, and mega screens, Dubai is well set up for fans to watch the games.

This festival of football will also give attendees the chance to explore some of the most unique F&B offerings, featuring culinary delights, to be enjoyed throughout the greatest sporting event on earth.

The Al Rihla Camp is an unrivalled football and entertainment experience and immersive brand space that aims to bring to life the love of the game through engaging activations with regional football clubs and communities, as well as exclusive retail experiences and content creation spaces.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE)commented: “As momentum accelerates ahead of the region’s first FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Dubai is privileged to be chosen as one of six cities globally to host an official FIFA Fan Festival.

As we gear up to welcome football fans and sports enthusiasts, this FIFA-endorsed event at Dubai Harbour will further reinforce Dubai’s position as an international events hub and serve as a catalyst to the growth of sports tourism in line with the vision of His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the most visited city and the best place in the world to live and work.

Every FIFA World Cup provides us an opportunity to bring the festivities to Dubai too, and the FIFA Fan Festival will ensure that Dubai with its deeply rooted traditions in sport will once again be a focal point for the football fraternity.

The special celebration of football across our city will also perfectly complement the diversity of leisure, lifestyle, and sports offerings that Dubai is promising residents and visitors throughout the FIFA World Cup season.”

The BudX FIFA Fan Festival™ at Dubai Harbour is set to be the best backdrop for this 21+ event.

Opening 2 hours before the first kick-off every day right up until 3am, visitors are encouraged to use public transport for this unrivalled viewing unique experience.

The football bonanza will see 32 teams battle out for the most coveted trophy over 28 days between 20th November and December 18 in Qatar .

