Dubat calls for stringent measures to stop diversion of relief food

The Kenya livestock marketing council Chair Dubat Amey has called on the National and County Governments in 12 drought hit counties to come up with committees that will ensure relief supplies to the victims are not diverted.

Speaking in Garissa, Amey said local and international aid agencies are likely to come and assist in the provision of relief aid following a declaration by President Uhuru Kenyatta that the current drought in the country is a national disaster.

Amey there is a likelihood that those entrusted with distribution of relief food and other items would use the opportunity to divert the same for personal gains.

On Wednesday last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta declared the drought affecting parts of the country a national disaster and consequently instructed the national treasury and the Ministry of interior to spearhead government efforts to assist affected households. The assistance includes water and relief food distribution as well as livestock uptake.

Amey said that the country should form relief distribution committees chaired by the County Commissioners and Governors that will also bring on board all agencies operating in the counties with the sole purpose of ensuring all relief aid reaches the targeted victims.

He said the committees will among other things ensure that all donations are put into one basket and distributed to the victims as well identify the most needy cases that need to be prioritized.

This comes barely a week after Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa raised concerns that some unscrupulous business men were colluding with truck drivers to divert water meant for drought victims during a tour of Garissa County.