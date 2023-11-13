The Durban FilmMart Institute (DFMI) has opened the call for animation projects to pitch at the 15th annual DFM Pitch and Finance Forum which takes place in Durban from 19 to 22 July 2024.

The DFMI will select 8 official animation projects in development to present to a panel of international decision-makers consisting of potential co-producers, broadcasters, film funds, and distributors at Africa’s premier film finance and coproduction market.

Animators with projects in development from across the continent are invited to apply.

The Forum is open to both series and feature-length projects and at least one of the 3 key creatives (Producer, Writer, Director) should be from Africa or African in the Diaspora (with an African passport).

Successful project participants will be invited to participate in a comprehensive mentorship programme to prepare them for their live pitch and meetings at DFM 2024.

The online mentorship programme will include a series of masterclasses with leading global industry experts over 2 months in January and February 2024.

To present their project at the 15th DFM one representative from the project will be provided with travel and accommodation to attend the live Pitch and Finance Forum in July 2024 (travel support is only provided for travel within Africa).

“Over the past few years, we have seen exponential growth in the animation sector. We are pleased that the inclusion of animation in the annual market has strengthened the ecosystem by providing the much-needed visibility for creative talent, facilitating key connections to local and international decision-makers and enhancing the development that is assisting animators to compete in a global market.

We believe that working with local and continental partners offers a holistic support structure to the already important work done in Africa,” says Magdalene Reddy, Director of the Durban FilmMart Institute.

This edition of the programme will retain the successful collaboration between Durban FilmMart Institute and Tshimologong’s Digital Lab Africa with an extended online programme in March and April.

“Tshimologong’s Digital Lab Africa is thrilled to extend its ‘Road to Annecy’ collaboration with the Durban FilmMart Institute. This marks the second year of our partnership, building on the success of last year’s initiative that supported selected animation talents by providing a platform for project pitches at the Cape Town International Animation Festival, Annecy/MIFA in France, and culminated in Durban for the DFM Pitch and Finance Forum.

From this forum, Digital Lab Africa selected a winner who will be part of the DLA 7 accelerator, officially launched at the Creation Africa Forum in Paris on November 6, 2023. Our collaboration with the DFMI continues to connect us with talent and intermediaries from around the world, making it a truly invaluable partnership,” says Joy Mawela, Head of Digital Content Hub at Tshimologong Precinct in Johannesburg.

Application criteria:

The programme is open to African animators with an active feature-length or episodic animation project in development.

The programme is open to both fiction and documentary animation projects.

At least one of the 3 key creatives (Producer, Writer, Director) must be from Africa.

Project applications must be completed in English, however, the language of the project itself is up to the imagination of the animator.

At least one representative must be available to participate in the online masterclass and mentorship programme and be present in Durban for the duration of the 15th Durban FilmMart.

Applications can be made through the Durban FilmMart Institute website.

Deadline for applications: Friday, 1 December