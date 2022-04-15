Durban flood survivors: South Africans homeless, hurt and heartbroken

One man nearly broke down as he explained how he managed to make it out alive, but his child did not. Speechless, he dropped his head and struggled to get his words out, against a backdrop of rubble and destroyed properties.

In a church speech to mark Good Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa urged people to pray for all those affected by the floods. He spoke of meeting a family who had lost 10 members calling it one of the saddest moments he had ever experienced.

Days earlier on a visit to affected areas in KwaZulu-Natal, the president said climate change was to blame, but some communities disagree. They say poor drainage and building standards have increased the scale of the disaster.

Durban Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has denied that inadequate drainage was to blame, saying the scale of the flood was unexpected.

Informal settlements like some of those in Ntuzuma are built on a slope with limited foundations and flimsy dwellings.

The scale of the damage to infrastructure has been vast with electricity and water supplies hit, although authorities say some of these services have now been restored.

Rescue missions are being undertaken, with some residents evacuated to places of safety, but large parts of the KwaZulu-Natal province remain submerged including highways and roads, so some communities remain totally cut off.