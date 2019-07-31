Dusit D2 reopens after terror attack

Written By: Allan Aoko
Tourism CS, Najib Balala, Defence CS, Raychelle Omamo and Sports CS, @AMB_A_Mohammed among those who attended the re-opening
Dusit D2 hotel has been reopened six and a half month after the facility was among facilities affected by the mid January terror attack in which 21 people lost their lives.

The reopening follows conclusion of the facility’s renovations after the terror attack.

The hotel’s infrastructure were damaged by the terror prompting the management to undertake renovation of the facility.

The hotel opened its doors to the public in an elaborate fete that culminated in a flag-raising ceremony to mark the re-opening.

The ceremony was attended by diplomats, government and private sector officials.

Tourism CS Najib Balala and Thai Ambassador Cherdkiat Atthakor officially received the flag at the Dusit D2 before handing over to Recce Squad for hoisting as national anthem is played.

Six DusitD2 properties across the world including Thailand, Bhutan, China, Egypt and Dubai have hosted the Dusit D2 Nairobi flag to show support to the Hotel during its closure and in memory of the six colleagues lost during the January 15 terror attack.

The government is assuring investors and tourists that security has been beefed up.

Balala said enhanced security measures have fueled the increased tourist arrivals in Kenya in recent months.

Dusit D2 hotel team said they will not be cowed out of business by the terrorist attack.

Guests were treated to a cocktail after the flag was hoisted
