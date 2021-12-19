Dutch enter tight lockdown over Omicron wave

“I can now hear the whole of the Netherlands sighing. This is exactly one week before Christmas, another Christmas that is completely different from what we would like,” Mr Rutte said.

But, he added, a failure to act now would likely lead to “an unmanageable situation in hospitals”.

Earlier on Saturday, people rushed to do their Christmas shopping amid reports that new measures were about to be introduced.

“It’s too busy, but I’m coming before the Christmas holidays to pick up gifts, it seems like a new lockdown is coming,” Ayman Massori told AFP news agency.

For weeks, curfews have been placed on hospitality and cultural venues in the Netherlands in an effort to limit the spread of Omicron.

The Dutch National Institute for Public Health has reported more than 2.9m coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, and over 20,000 deaths.

It says the Omicron variant currently still accounts for a minority of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands, but is spreading rapidly.

Officials say it is expected to become the dominant variant by the New Year.