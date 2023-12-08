Home NEWS Local News Dutch national in court for alleged indecent acts with minor

Dutch national in court for alleged indecent acts with minor

A Dutch national was Friday in the docks over indecent behavior towards a sixteen year-old boy.

Jan In’t alias dad, alias Tacher Jan Mzungu was at the Milimani’s Children court facing nine counts ranging from indecent acts with children to child pornography.

According to the charge sheet, Jan committed the offences on diverse dates between April and June last year within Turbo Sub-county in Uasin Gishu County.

According to the prosecution, the acts are in contravention of section 11(1) of the sexual offences Act No. 3 of 2016.

 

