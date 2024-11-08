Dutch PM Dick Schoof says ‘deeply ashamed’ by Amsterdam clashes

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on Friday condemned as a “terrible anti-Semitic attack” the previous night’s violence targeting Israeli football fans in Amsterdam, declaring himself “deeply ashamed”.

“It’s a terrible anti-Semitic attack. We will not tolerate (it). We will prosecute the perpetrators. And I’m deeply ashamed that this could happen in the Netherlands in 2024,” Schoof told reporters on the sidelines of an EU leaders’ meeting in Budapest.

Hosting the gathering, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban likewise condemned the “anti-Semitic riots.”

“This is unacceptable for us Hungarians,” said Orban, whose country is home to central Europe’s largest Jewish community, numbering an estimated 100,000 people.