Dyche sacked as Burnley manager after 10 years at the helm

Sean Dyche has been sacked as Burnley manager after 10 years with the club battling relegation from the Premier League.

Burnley are currently 18th in the table, four points from safety. They have won just one of their last seven Premier League games, losing 2-0 to fellow relegation strugglers Norwich on Sunday.

Burnley Football Club can confirm the Club has parted company with manager Sean Dyche, assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer. — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 15, 2022

U23s coach Mike Jackson, assisted by academy director Paul Jenkins, U23s goalkeeping coach Connor King and club captain Ben Mee have been asked to take charge of the team for Sunday’s game with West Ham.

Dyche is no longer the longest-serving manager in the Premier League, having spent nearly a decade at Burnley. He temporarily joined the England U21 backroom staff in September 2012, soon taking over at Burnley from the departing Eddie Howe in October of the same year.

The 50-year-old led Burnley to two promotions from the Championship, the last coming in the 2015/16 season.

After signing a new four-year deal in September 2018, he guided Burnley to a seventh-place finish in the Premier League. It saw Burnley secure Europa League football for the first time in 51 years and their best top-flight finish since a sixth-place finish in 1974

Burnley achieved another top-10 finish in the 2019/20 season, but finished in 17th place last season. However, this was 11 points clear of the bottom three.