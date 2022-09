E-shopping has grown the convenience of buying goods for your household, with a growing number of Kenyans now not going to physical shops to buy specific goods. It has however been a major cause of worry and anxiety for many buyers from logistical issues, arising from delays or mix-up of orders. E-commerce platforms are now adopting integrated warehousing systems to reduce shipping costs by as much as thirty percent.

